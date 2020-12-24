Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys Shares of 27,839 Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.22% of Central Valley Community Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 50,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 229,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 241,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 90,104 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 43.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ CVCY opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.73. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $22.15. The company has a market capitalization of $187.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $18.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Central Valley Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.