Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $371,000 in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 137.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.47.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $45,870.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $225,397.22. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $14.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.93. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 117.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 23.29 and a quick ratio of 23.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.84 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The business’s revenue was down 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

