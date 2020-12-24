Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New Investment in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 379,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after buying an additional 17,572 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 458,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,052,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 333.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 111,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 85,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 189,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 14,270 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $29.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.54. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 108.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.24 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMH shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.73.

In related news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $859,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Insiders sold 146,611 shares of company stock worth $4,324,345 over the last ninety days. 21.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.