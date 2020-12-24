Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Natera by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 12,772 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Natera by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 13,466 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Natera by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Natera by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Natera from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $110.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.86 and its 200-day moving average is $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of -46.24 and a beta of 1.60. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $111.73.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. The business had revenue of $98.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $549,339.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,183 shares in the company, valued at $7,508,382.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 11,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $796,819.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,910.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 753,689 shares of company stock worth $57,481,517. 9.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

