Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 79.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,996 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BRX. AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1,158.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,499,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,711 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,869,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,430 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,613,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,509,000 after acquiring an additional 745,086 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,416,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,166,000 after acquiring an additional 726,641 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,465,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,254,000 after acquiring an additional 645,749 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

BRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.32.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $21.72.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $253.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.86 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.