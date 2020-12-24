Brokerages Anticipate Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Analysts expect that Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) will announce earnings per share of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Materion posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Materion will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Materion.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Materion had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Materion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

NYSE:MTRN traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.36. 638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,746. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.90. Materion has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $64.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 14.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTRN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Materion by 133.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Materion by 9.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Materion in the second quarter valued at $283,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Materion by 14.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Materion by 12.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

See Also: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materion (MTRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.