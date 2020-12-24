Brokerages Anticipate ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $770.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) will report sales of $770.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ScanSource’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $789.50 million and the lowest is $751.80 million. ScanSource posted sales of $989.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full year sales of $2.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ScanSource.

Get ScanSource alerts:

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $757.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. ScanSource’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SCSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut ScanSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised ScanSource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on ScanSource from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of SCSC stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.11. 1,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,382. ScanSource has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $37.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $663.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.37.

In other ScanSource news, Director Charles R. Whitchurch sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $215,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $54,851.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,594.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,642 shares of company stock worth $472,089 over the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 250.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 353.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 296.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ScanSource (SCSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.