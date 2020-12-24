Brokerages Expect 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) will report earnings per share of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for 51job’s earnings. 51job reported earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 51job will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for 51job.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $133.46 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on JOBS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub lowered 51job from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in 51job in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 51job in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of 51job in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in 51job by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in 51job by 6.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 40.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JOBS opened at $71.00 on Monday. 51job has a 1-year low of $53.94 and a 1-year high of $92.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.69. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 0.80.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

