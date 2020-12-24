Brokerages Expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $365.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) will announce $365.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $367.00 million and the lowest is $362.00 million. Advanced Energy Industries reported sales of $338.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $389.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.91 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.38.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $423,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,764,219.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEIS traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.66. 1,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,372. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.19. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $104.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

