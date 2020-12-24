Brokerages Expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.40 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) will post $50.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.80 million to $52.30 million. Independent Bank posted sales of $46.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year sales of $207.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.10 million to $213.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $185.23 million, with estimates ranging from $182.80 million to $187.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Independent Bank.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.41. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $58.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.90 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IBCP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 13.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 31,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 248,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 21,687 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 39.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 196,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 56,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 26.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 33,713 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBCP opened at $18.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $22.98. The company has a market capitalization of $407.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average is $14.96.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (IBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.