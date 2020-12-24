Brokerages Expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) will post sales of $1.50 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41 billion. Oshkosh reported sales of $1.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full-year sales of $6.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.63 billion to $7.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.71 billion to $7.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oshkosh.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on OSK. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.88.

In other Oshkosh news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $106,874.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,133.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 6.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 13.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OSK traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,206. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.46. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $46.72 and a twelve month high of $95.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 15.88%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oshkosh (OSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.