Brokerages Expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $316.97 Million

Equities analysts expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to announce sales of $316.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $315.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $321.94 million. RingCentral reported sales of $252.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RNG. Mizuho upped their price objective on RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on RingCentral from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.77.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 23,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.52, for a total transaction of $6,503,999.04. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.11, for a total value of $149,034.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,529 shares of company stock valued at $76,746,331. 11.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 211.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in RingCentral in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in RingCentral in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG opened at $395.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.08. The stock has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.18 and a beta of 0.53. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $134.85 and a 52 week high of $404.04.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

