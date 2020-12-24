Brokerages Expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to Announce -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.31). Sunstone Hotel Investors reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 184.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.73). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.24). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 73.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.35. 1,042,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,443,870. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.69.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

