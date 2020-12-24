Brokerages Set CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) PT at $12.17

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 51.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBAY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.65. 1,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,905. The company has a market cap of $458.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average is $6.12. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $9.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). On average, equities analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

