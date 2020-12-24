Brokerages Set IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) PT at $32.00

Shares of IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IMIAY shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Exane BNP Paribas cut IMI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded IMI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded IMI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get IMI alerts:

IMI stock remained flat at $$31.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday. IMI has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $31.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.30.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.