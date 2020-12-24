Brokerages Set Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) PT at $5.09

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.09.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Just Energy Group from $14.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Just Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Just Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Just Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $569,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in shares of Just Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $650,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Just Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,162,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Just Energy Group by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 591,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 364,000 shares during the period.

NYSE JE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,947. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.44. Just Energy Group has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $61.05. The stock has a market cap of $232.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($1.19). Just Energy Group had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $487.56 million for the quarter.

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

