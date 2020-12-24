Brokerages Set Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Price Target at $41.22

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.28.

WORK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

In other news, SVP Robert Frati sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 316,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,703,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $188,775.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,069,816 shares of company stock worth $38,521,507. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Slack Technologies by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 730,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,615,000 after acquiring an additional 64,742 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Slack Technologies by 40.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,721,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 398.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 48,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WORK opened at $42.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.38 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.26.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.48 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. Analysts forecast that Slack Technologies will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

