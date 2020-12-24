Brokerages Set Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) PT at $13.33

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.10.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SUUIF. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. CIBC cut shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

OTCMKTS:SUUIF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.62. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155. Superior Plus has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $10.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average is $8.98.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

