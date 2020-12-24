Brokerages Set Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) PT at $63.71

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Verint Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on Verint Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

NASDAQ VRNT traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $65.63. 5,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,217. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.08 and a 200 day moving average of $49.36. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $65.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Elan Moriah sold 10,716 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $651,961.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,233.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $152,710.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,574,655.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,916 shares of company stock worth $2,057,343. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 19,876 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

