Brokers Issue Forecasts for Centene Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centene in a research note issued on Sunday, December 20th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.04 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.98. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Centene’s FY2021 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.75.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $58.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Centene has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $74.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 52.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 1.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 200.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Centene by 73.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 106,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after buying an additional 45,059 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Centene news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $87,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,224 shares of company stock worth $30,287,907 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

