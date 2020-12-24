Bruce Thompson Buys 3,000 Shares of Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) (LON:AVON) Stock

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) (LON:AVON) insider Bruce Thompson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,060 ($39.98) per share, with a total value of £91,800 ($119,937.29).

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) stock opened at GBX 3,175.03 ($41.48) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87. Avon Rubber p.l.c. has a 52 week low of GBX 1,788.10 ($23.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,650 ($60.75). The company has a market capitalization of £985.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,004.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,764.65.

Get Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 18.06 ($0.24) per share. This is an increase from Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L)’s previous dividend of $9.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L)’s payout ratio is 6.12%.

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) Company Profile

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Avon Protection and milkrite | InterPuls. The company offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.