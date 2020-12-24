Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Trading Up 0.1%

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.67 and last traded at $22.67. Approximately 657 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brunello Cucinelli in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

Get Brunello Cucinelli alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.75.

About Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCY)

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells clothing and accessories in Italy, Europe, North America, Greater China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including knitwear, coats and jackets, top wear, dresses, shirts, trousers, skirts, travelwear, footwear, small leather goods, bags, and accessories; men's collection, such as knitwear, coats and jackets, blazers, suits, top wear, shirts, trousers, travelwear, footwear, bags, small leather goods, and accessories; and lifestyle products, such as dining, home studio, leisure time, and others.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Brunello Cucinelli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunello Cucinelli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.