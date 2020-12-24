Bull Horn (OTCMKTS:BHSEU) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHSEU) traded up 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.42. 57,106 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 102,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

Bull Horn Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BHSEU)

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, entertainment, and brands sectors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bull Horn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bull Horn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.