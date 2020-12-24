Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.95

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.95 and last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Buzzi Unicem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Buzzi Unicem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.20.

Buzzi Unicem Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BZZUF)

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

