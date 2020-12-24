BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Shares Up 2%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.68 and last traded at $25.45. 232,826 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 366,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.96.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BYDDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BYD from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BYD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46.

About BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF)

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rechargeable battery and photovoltaic, handset components and assembly, and automobile businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Battery and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; and Automobiles and Related Products.

