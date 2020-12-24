Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.13.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WHD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Cactus in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $26.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.76. Cactus has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 2.35.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $59.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.26 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

In other Cactus news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $1,343,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,252 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,461.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $81,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,694.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,443 over the last quarter. 24.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Cactus by 341.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the third quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 54.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Cactus by 75.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus in the third quarter valued at $195,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

