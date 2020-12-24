Cadence Minerals Plc (KDNC.L) (LON:KDNC) Shares Gap Down to $14.05

Shares of Cadence Minerals Plc (KDNC.L) (LON:KDNC) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.05, but opened at $13.63. Cadence Minerals Plc (KDNC.L) shares last traded at $14.08, with a volume of 337,817 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 14.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 11.91. The stock has a market cap of £20.82 million and a PE ratio of -3.79.

In related news, insider Adrian Fairbourn bought 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £24,050 ($31,421.48). Also, insider Andrew Suckling bought 13,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £2,033.85 ($2,657.24). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 392,506 shares of company stock worth $5,432,633.

Cadence Minerals Plc (KDNC.L) Company Profile (LON:KDNC)

Cadence Minerals Plc identifies, invests in, and develops lithium and rare earth assets. The company is also exploring for iron ore and other mining related opportunities. In addition, it holds interests in the Sonora Lithium Project located in Northern Mexico; and Yangibana Project situated in Gascoyne, Western Australia.

