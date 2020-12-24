Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Cairn Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cairn Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Cairn Energy to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Cairn Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRNCY opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cairn Energy has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $5.67. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 2.16.

About Cairn Energy

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

