Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.81

Shares of Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.81 and last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 2330 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRNCY. Berenberg Bank raised Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. AlphaValue raised Cairn Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt cut Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cairn Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.66. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY)

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

