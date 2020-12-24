Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Gap Down to $72.27

Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $72.27, but opened at $62.10. Calavo Growers shares last traded at $64.32, with a volume of 3,119 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVGW. BidaskClub lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, National Securities started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.84 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.75.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.30). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $234.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Calavo Growers’s previous annual dividend of $1.10. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is 38.08%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Calavo Growers by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 503.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 43,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calavo Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

