Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) (TSE:CGY) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) (TSE:CGY) rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$64.01 and last traded at C$64.00. Approximately 12,624 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 17,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$63.12.

CGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) lifted their target price on shares of Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

The stock has a market cap of C$627.96 million and a PE ratio of 28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$60.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO)’s payout ratio is 50.22%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Gauthier sold 1,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.00, for a total transaction of C$100,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$597,155. Also, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.30, for a total transaction of C$53,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,086,300.

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

