California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,661 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 257.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 60.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in Alcoa by 133.9% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $31,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,635.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AA stock opened at $22.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.63. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $24.17.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AA shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Alcoa from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.56.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

