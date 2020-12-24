California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of TriNet Group worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TNET. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 38.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 99.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 37.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in TriNet Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $82.72 on Thursday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $83.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.70.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.43 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Edward Griese sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $38,914.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,576.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 1,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $117,515.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at $376,688.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,890 shares of company stock worth $9,674,627. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

