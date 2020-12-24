California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.78 Million Stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,596 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kirby were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KEX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kirby during the third quarter worth $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,762 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Kirby in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Kirby in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

KEX opened at $51.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.36. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $32.76 and a 52-week high of $92.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.34 and its 200-day moving average is $45.93.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $496.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph H. Reniers sold 4,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $183,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

KEX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kirby presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

