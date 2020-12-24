California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.91 Million Stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of TreeHouse Foods worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 17.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on THS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TreeHouse Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.11.

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $42.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary Dale Smith purchased 2,600 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.74 per share, with a total value of $95,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,704. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clifford Braun sold 12,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $470,107.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,968 shares of company stock worth $883,576 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

