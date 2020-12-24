California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Stepan worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Stepan by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Stepan by 31.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stepan by 6.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCL opened at $116.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.91. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.00. Stepan has a 1-year low of $69.33 and a 1-year high of $129.62.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $464.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This is an increase from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.83%.

In other Stepan news, CEO F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 12,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $1,474,211.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,907,379.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Janet Anne Catlett sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $75,916.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,018.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,353 shares of company stock worth $2,770,959 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Stepan from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

