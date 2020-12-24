California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Medallia worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medallia by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 54,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,962 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Medallia by 108.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 79,222 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Medallia by 35.9% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 2,122,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,205,000 after buying an additional 560,812 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medallia by 18.3% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 12,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Medallia by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 187,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 111,220 shares during the period. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDLA opened at $34.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.42. Medallia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $40.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.99 and a beta of 1.81.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.91 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Borge Hald sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $260,163.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,440,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,250,718.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $1,003,149.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,391,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,099,214.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 521,909 shares of company stock valued at $16,182,821 in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDLA. BTIG Research started coverage on Medallia in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Medallia from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Medallia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.09.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

