Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.35.

CALA stock opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $373.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.78. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $8.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1,272.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

