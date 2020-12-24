Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,823 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.05% of Cambium Networks worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Cambium Networks by 71.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks in the third quarter valued at $174,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 32.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 174.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. 10.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMBM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine lowered Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cambium Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

Cambium Networks stock opened at $27.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average is $16.26. The company has a market cap of $697.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Cambium Networks Co. has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $32.38.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $72.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.96 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 170,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Graaf Raymond De sold 31,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $708,275.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,763.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,571,333 shares of company stock worth $68,180,610. Company insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

