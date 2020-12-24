Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.64 Million

Brokerages expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) to announce sales of $45.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Camden National’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.30 million. Camden National posted sales of $44.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden National will report full-year sales of $183.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $180.98 million to $185.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $173.87 million, with estimates ranging from $163.43 million to $184.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $47.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. Camden National had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 11.37%.

CAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden National in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Camden National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

CAC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.32. 10,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,953. Camden National has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Camden National by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National in the third quarter worth $199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 8.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Camden National by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 172,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

