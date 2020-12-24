Canaan (NYSE:CAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Canaan (NYSE:CAN) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NYSE:CAN opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.47. Canaan has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $8.69.

Canaan (NYSE:CAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.01 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canaan during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Canaan in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canaan in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Canaan by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 49,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Canaan by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 412,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 199,517 shares during the period.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

