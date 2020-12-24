Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY) in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a GBX 3,330 ($43.51) price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) from GBX 2,940 ($38.41) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,378.33 ($44.14).

Get Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) alerts:

Shares of BWY opened at GBX 2,960 ($38.67) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Bellway p.l.c. has a one year low of GBX 1,735.50 ($22.67) and a one year high of GBX 4,336 ($56.65). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,872.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,606.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th will be given a GBX 50 ($0.65) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.09%.

In related news, insider Keith Adey sold 4,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,835 ($37.04), for a total value of £121,054.50 ($158,158.48). Also, insider Paul Hampden Smith acquired 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,313 ($30.22) per share, with a total value of £49,752.63 ($65,002.13).

About Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.