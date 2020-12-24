Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CCW.V) (CVE:CCW) Shares Down 3.9%

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CCW.V) (CVE:CCW) fell 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. 260,378 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 310,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.70 million and a PE ratio of -4.62.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CCW.V) Company Profile (CVE:CCW)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the castle mine covering 19 claims, 34 leases, and two licenses located in Ontario.

