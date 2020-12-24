Canopy Rivers (CVE:RIV) PT Raised to C$1.60

Canopy Rivers (CVE:RIV) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential downside of 36.76% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of RIV stock opened at C$2.53 on Tuesday. Canopy Rivers has a 52-week low of C$2.12 and a 52-week high of C$11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 34.09 and a quick ratio of 34.04. The stock has a market cap of C$474.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.53.

About Canopy Rivers

Canopy Rivers Inc is a public investment firm. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies. It seeks to make minority stakes. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

