Canopy Rivers Inc. (RIV.TO) (TSE:RIV) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Canopy Rivers Inc. (RIV.TO) (TSE:RIV) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$1.50 to C$1.60. The stock had previously closed at $0.92, but opened at $1.20. Canopy Rivers Inc. (RIV.TO) shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 178,360 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 30.66 and a quick ratio of 30.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$241.04 million and a P/E ratio of -1.61.

Get Canopy Rivers Inc. (RIV.TO) alerts:

Canopy Rivers Inc. (RIV.TO) (TSE:RIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.20). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canopy Rivers Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canopy Rivers Inc. (RIV.TO) (TSE:RIV)

Canopy Rivers Inc is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Rivers Inc. (RIV.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Rivers Inc. (RIV.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.