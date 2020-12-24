Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Centene Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Centene in a research report issued on Monday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.25 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.60.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.75.

CNC opened at $58.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.06. Centene has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $74.70. The stock has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $87,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $21,036,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 444,224 shares of company stock worth $30,287,907. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 4.7% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 2.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 2.5% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 3.9% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 77.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

