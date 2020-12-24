Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) (LON:CAPC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $135.24

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) (LON:CAPC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $135.24 and traded as high as $142.00. Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) shares last traded at $142.00, with a volume of 759,800 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 137.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.40, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The company has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -1.90.

Get Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) alerts:

In other Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) news, insider Michelle McGrath acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £21,200 ($27,697.94).

About Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) (LON:CAPC)

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.