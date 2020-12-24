Carclo plc (CAR.L) (LON:CAR) Shares Gap Down to $16.35

Carclo plc (CAR.L) (LON:CAR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.35, but opened at $15.50. Carclo plc (CAR.L) shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 208,816 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 534.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 13.67. The firm has a market cap of £12.48 million and a P/E ratio of -1.80.

About Carclo plc (CAR.L) (LON:CAR)

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates through three segments: Technical Plastics, LED Technologies, and Aerospace. The Technical Plastics segment manufactures and supplies fine tolerance and injection molded plastic components for use in the medical, optical, and electronic products.

