Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Sells $291,040.00 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $291,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,708 shares in the company, valued at $35,900,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CDLX stock opened at $144.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $150.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.15 and a beta of 2.62.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The company had revenue of $46.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 241.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 297.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the third quarter worth about $184,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDLX. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

