Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardlytics, Inc. is engaged in developing a purchase intelligence platform. The purchase data includes debit, credit and bill pay data from online and in-store transactions. It helps the marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, and measure the impact of marketing spends. The Company also operates an advertising channel, Cardlytics Direct. Cardlytics Direct delivers tailored marketing for marketers and financial institutions. Cardlytics, Inc. is based in ATLANTA, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $144.73 on Tuesday. Cardlytics has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $150.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -86.15 and a beta of 2.62.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $46.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.85 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $291,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 21,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total transaction of $2,841,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 43,028 shares of company stock worth $3,070,759 and sold 120,058 shares worth $13,538,411. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Cardlytics by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $495,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

